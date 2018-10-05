Stars' Ben Bishop: In goal against Winnipeg
Bishop will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Jets, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop was unbeatable in his season debut Thursday against Arizona, turning aside 30 shots en route to a 3-0 shutout victory. The American netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up a second straight win in a tough matchup with a Winnipeg club that just potted five goals against the Blues on Thursday.
