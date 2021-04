Bishop (knee) won't play in 2020-21.

Bishop has been rehabbing his surgically repaired knee all season in hopes of returning to action at some point in 2020-21, but the Stars have decided to shut him down for the year so he can focus on returning to full health for the 2021-22 campaign. Anton Khudobin and Jake Oettinger will continue to shoulder the load in goal as Dallas pushes for a playoff spot over the final month of the season.