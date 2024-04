Hakanpaa (lower body) has yet to return to practice, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports Saturday.

Hakanpaa is likely not an option for Saturday's Game 3 or Monday's Game 4 versus Vegas, and if the Stars don't win one of those games, their season is over. Hakanpaa's continued absence will keep Nils Lundkvist in the lineup on the third pairing. Hakanpaa can be considered out indefinitely until he resumes practicing with the team.