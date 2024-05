Hakanpaa (lower body) won't play Saturday in Game 3 against Colorado, according to Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

Hakanpaa missed the final 13 games of the regular season and will sit out his 10th consecutive playoff contest. He earned two goals, 12 points, 56 shots on net, 123 blocked shots and 196 hits in 64 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign.