Hakanpaa (lower body) isn't available for Game 2 against the Oilers on Saturday, per Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

Hakanpaa hasn't been in the lineup since March 16. He had two goals, 12 points, 33 PIM, 196 hits and 123 blocks in 64 regular-season contests in 2023-24. Although coach Pete DeBoer classified Hakanpaa on Monday as day-to-day, according to Assimakopoulos, the 32-year-old defenseman hasn't been practicing, so he likely isn't close to returning.