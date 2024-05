Hakanpaa (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Game 1 against Edmonton on Thursday, Stars' radio host Owen Newkirk reports.

Hakanpaa will miss his 27th straight game, including the last 13 games of the regular season. The defenseman was a force on the blue line when he was in the lineup, blocking 123 shots and picking up 196 hits in 64 games. He has not been practicing and there remains no timetable for his return.