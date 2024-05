Hakanpaa (lower body) didn't practice Monday and remains day-to-day prior to Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday, according to Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

Hakanpaa has missed the last 26 contests, including Dallas' first 13 playoff outings. It is still unclear when he will be available to return. If Hakanpaa can't play Thursday, Alex Petrovic or Nils Lundkvist will be in the lineup against Edmonton or Vancouver.