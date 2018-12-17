Stars' Joel Hanley: Lands on waiver wire
Hanley was placed on waivers by the Stars on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Hanley's impending demotion to AHL Texas (assuming he clears) comes as John Klingberg (hand) returned to practice Monday. The emergence of Gavin Bayreuther has led to Hanley being the odd man out on the Dallas blue line.
