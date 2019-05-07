Stars' Joel Hanley: Not expected to play
Hanley (upper body) isn't expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 7 against St. Louis, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Stars head coach Jim Montgomery is expected to use the same lineup for Game 7 that he deployed for Game 6, which means Hanley will remain sidelined for a third consecutive contest. If Dallas is able to pull off the upset on the road Tuesday, the 27-year-old blueliner may get an opportunity to slot back into the lineup at some point during the Western Conference finals.
