Stars' Joel Hanley: Summoned by parent club
Hanley was recalled from AHL Texas on Friday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Hanley was waived ahead of the season, but the defenseman gets the last laugh. The Stars need him now that John Klingberg (upper body) is expected to be out three weeks.
