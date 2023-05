Marchment sustained an upper-body injury in Tuesday's Game 4 versus the Kraken, and he is questionable to return to the contest.

Marchment took an inadvertent elbow up high in the first period and went to the locker room. While he's questionable to return, the Stars led 5-1 after the second intermission, so it seems unlikely the 27-year-old winger will need to be involved. His status should be updated prior to Thursday's Game 5.