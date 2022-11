Marchment scored a goal during Wednesday's 6-4 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Blackhawks.

Marchment, who has three goals in five games, scored a key marker Wednesday, fueling the Stars' five-goal third period. The 27-year-old left winger added to the late onslaught by one-timing a shot from the left face-off circle, cutting the Blackhawks' advantage to 4-3 with 6:02 to go. Marchment contributed three shots to the comeback effort.