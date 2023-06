Murray agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with Dallas on Thursday.

Murray had a 2.37 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 34 AHL contests with Texas in 2022-23. He also posted a 1-2-0 record, 3.39 GAA and .844 save percentage in three outings with Dallas. With Jake Oettinger and Scott Wedgewood likely to occupy the starting and backup spots, respectively, in Dallas, Murray is projected to start the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.