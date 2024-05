Faksa (undisclosed) will be an option for Friday's Game 6 matchup with Vegas, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Even with Faksa cleared to play, he is far from a lock to take a spot in the lineup from Ty Dellandrea or Craig Smith. If the 30-year-old Faksa does suit up, it figures to be in a bottom-six role where he figures to offer mid-range fantasy value, at best, given his limited offensive upside.