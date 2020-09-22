Johns (undisclosed) is still considered unfit to play heading into Wednesday's Game 3 against the Lightning, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Johns has been sidelined for over a month with an undisclosed issue, and at this point it seems like a foregone conclusion that he won't return this season. The 28-year-old blueliner has dealt with major injury issues over the past few campaigns, and he's not known for his offensive contributions when healthy, so there's no reason for fantasy players to have him on their radar heading into next year's drafts.