Johns announced his retirement on Instagram on Sunday.

Johns accumulated 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 167 career NHL games over parts of four seasons. He suffered a concussion in the 2017-18 campaign and battled post-traumatic migraines for the better part of two years before making his return. However, he was unable to play in 2020-21, and will end his playing career at 29 years old.