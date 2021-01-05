Johns (undisclosed) is currently in Dallas going through quarantine, Brien Rea of FOX Sports Southwest reports.

Johns missed most of Dallas' playoff run last season with an undisclosed issue. The Stars never released any details regarding the specific nature of Johns' problem, but he's dealt with concussions in the past, so it may have been a related issue. The 28-year-old blueliner will be evaluated medically following his mandatory quarantine to determine his status for the upcoming campaign, but at this point he should be considered a longshot to suit up for the Stars this season.