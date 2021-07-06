Kampfer (hand) has signed a one-year deal with Ak Bars Kazan of the KHL, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Kampfer, who turns 33 in September, logged two goals and five points in 20 games with the Bruins this past season. The veteran blueliner is still recovering from hand surgery, but once he's cleared to play, he'll look to see more steady ice time with his new team after profiling as a depth option for Boston over the past few years.
More News
-
Bruins' Steven Kampfer: Still facing lengthy recovery•
-
Bruins' Steven Kampfer: Out following hand surgery•
-
Bruins' Steven Kampfer: Out indefinitely•
-
Bruins' Steven Kampfer: Erupts for three points Friday•
-
Bruins' Steven Kampfer: Recalled on emergency basis•
-
Bruins' Steven Kampfer: Back to taxi squad•