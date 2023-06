Kampfer signed a one-year, two-way contract with Arizona on Tuesday.

Kampfer chose to stay with the Coyotes rather than test the open market as an unrestricted free agent. Arizona acquired the 34-year-old blueliner from Detroit on March 9 in exchange for future considerations. Kampfer compiled six goals and 29 points in 59 AHL games between Grand Rapids and Tucson during the 2022-23 season. He is likely to spend most of the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.