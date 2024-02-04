site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: coyotes-steven-kampfer-called-up-from-minors | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Coyotes' Steven Kampfer: Called up from minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kampfer was recalled from AHL Tucson on Sunday.
Kampfer has collected four assists in 18 AHL outings this season. The 35-year-old blueliner has 15 goals and 39 points in 231 career NHL contests.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
Janet Eagleson
• 6 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read