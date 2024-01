Simmonds has announced the end of his playing career, per Sportsnet.ca.

Simmonds logged 1,037 NHL games with Philadelphia, LA, Toronto, Nashville, Buffalo and New Jersey. During his career, he collected 263 goals, 526 points and 1,313 PIM. Simmonds also featured in 53 playoff games, recording eight goals, 22 points and 122 PIM. In his final campaign in 2022-23, he had two assists, 49 PIM and 44 hits in 18 contests with the Maple Leafs.