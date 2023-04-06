Simmonds was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Thursday, Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star reports.
Simmonds was a cap casualty with the Maple Leafs activating Ryan O'Reilly (finger) from long-term injured reserve. Simmonds will presumably be back with the big club as a reserve option during the playoffs.
