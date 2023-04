Simmonds was called up by Toronto on Friday, according to David Alter of Sports Illustrated.

Simmonds has two assists, 40 PIM and 40 hits in 17 games with the Maple Leafs this season. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 34-year-old draw into the lineup Saturday versus Montreal. Toronto is locked into the second seed in the Atlantic Division, so the Leafs can afford to use their four final contests to rest key players before the postseason.