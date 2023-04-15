site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: maple-leafs-wayne-simmonds-up-with-maple-leafs | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Up with Maple Leafs
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Simmonds was recalled from AHL Toronto on Saturday.
Simmonds recorded two assists. 44 hits and 49 PIM in 18 games with the Maple Leafs during the 2022-23 season. He is expected to start the playoffs as an extra.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read