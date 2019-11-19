Hunt has racked up 10 points and is averaging 15:27 of ice time through the first 20 games of the season.

Hunt has built off his strong end to the season last year, following it up with a half-point per game average early. He's done so seeing 2:14 of average power-play time, and racking up six of his 10 points on the man advantage. Hunt has already tied a career-high five goals in a season, rocking a stunning 17 percent shot percentage. There doesn't seem to be an end in sight to Hunt's hot play, so don't be afraid to add Hunt in season-long leagues to provide depth, as well as valuable power-play points.