Hunt was recalled from AHL Colorado on Sunday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Hunt was briefly returned to the minors following Colorado's 4-1 win over Seattle on Friday in Game 6. He could be an option for Game 7 on Sunday due to the absence of Andrew Cogliano (neck). Hunt registered 10 points, 46 shots on goal and 16 hits in 47 appearances with the Avalanche during the regular season.