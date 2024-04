Hunt was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Wednesday.

Hunt hasn't played in either of the Avs' first two playoff games. With the Eagles kicking off the Calder Cup playoffs against AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday, the blueliner should be expected to link up with the minor-league club. Don't be surprised to see Hunt recalled to the Avalanche ahead of Friday's Game 3 clash with Winnipeg, though he figures to remain an emergency depth option.