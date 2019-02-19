Wild's Cal O'Reilly: Promoted to parent club
O'Reilly was recalled from AHL Iowa on Monday.
O'Reilly has 38 points with AHL Iowa this season but has appeared in just one NHL contest in the last two seasons. The 32-year-old could make the lineup during this stint with the big club as Minnesota has several injuries in the forward department.
