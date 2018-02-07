Wild's Chris Stewart: Misses practice Wednesday
Stewart didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Chad Graff of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Stewart has been a healthy scratch for four of the Wild's last seven games, so most fantasy owners shouldn't need to concern themselves with his status for Thursday's matchup with the Coyotes. Minnesota should release an update on the 30-year-old winger's status once he's able to return to practice or game action.
