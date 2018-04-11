Olofsson (concussion) is expected to be a healthy scratch for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Jets.

Olofsson missed the final five games of the regular season due to a concussion, so it's good to see the 23-year-old blueliner back to 100 percent ahead of postseason play. He isn't listed in the projected lineup for Wednesday's contest, but if Jared Spurgeon (hamstring) is unable to go, Olofsson could be called into action against the Jets.