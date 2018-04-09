Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Awaiting final clearance

Spurgeon (hamstring) is hoping to play in Wednesday's Game 1 meeting with Winnipeg, but has yet to receive medical clearance, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Spurgeon hasn't played since March 13 when he was injured against Colorado, a stretch of 12 missed contests. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner was stuck in a seven-game goal drought, but had managed four helpers over that stretch. If the Edmonton native is unable to suit up, look for Ryan Murphy to slide into the lineup.

