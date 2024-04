Spurgeon (hip/back surgeries) said Friday that he is feeling very good and is confident he will be ready to play next season, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Spurgeon missed the last 46 games of the season, last playing on Jan. 2. He managed to dress in only 16 games in 2023-24, picking up five assists, with three coming on the power play. Look for Spurgeon to return to the 35-40 point range, if he can remain healthy next season.