Spurgeon scored a goal, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Spurgeon has gotten a chance at a larger role than initially expected due to the indefinite absence of Brock Faber (skull fracture). Spurgeon is currently on the top pairing at even strength and is also involved on the second power-play unit. The 36-year-old has held up his end of the bargain with two points, two shots on net, five blocks, four PIM and a plus-3 rating over two contests so far. Spurgeon has a fairly lengthy injury history as well, but he's in a position to be productive as long as he stays healthy.