Spurgeon (lower body) will be activated from injured reserve and is slated to play in Tuesday's road clash against the Canadiens, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Spurgeon has missed each of Minnesota's last five games and nine of the last 13 contests due to two separate injuries. He's expected to be activated after waivers clear Tuesday, and will rejoin one of the team's top two defensive pairings for Tuesday's road game. When healthy, the 36-year-old blueliner has been a solid all-around fantasy option with a goal, five points, a plus-6 rating, 13 shots on net, eight hits and 19 blocked shots over 10 appearances.