Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Closing in on career highs
Spurgeon scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sabres.
He beat Linus Ullmark twice in the second period for Minnesota's first two tallies of the evening. Spurgeon now has 10 goals and 32 points through 53 games, putting him just one goal and six points shy of his personal bests in those categories and he marched towards a career campaign.
