Spurgeon scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.

Spurgeon netted his first goal of the season at 13:57 of the third period. The 31-year-old has struggled pretty significantly in 2020-21 with just six points in 26 contests. The Wild's captain has added 52 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 28 hits and a plus-3 rating. His slow start to the campaign likely played him off the fantasy radar in standard formats.