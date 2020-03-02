Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Pockets helper Sunday
Spurgeon had a power-play assists, two shots on net and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.
Spurgeon reached the 30-point mark for the fourth consecutive year, doing so in 58 games this time. The 30-year-old defenseman has 11 goals, 19 helpers, 108 shots, 97 blocks and a minus-5 rating. A solid contributor on offense and on the power play, Spurgeon is worth a look in fantasy.
