Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Pockets helper Sunday

Spurgeon had a power-play assists, two shots on net and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Spurgeon reached the 30-point mark for the fourth consecutive year, doing so in 58 games this time. The 30-year-old defenseman has 11 goals, 19 helpers, 108 shots, 97 blocks and a minus-5 rating. A solid contributor on offense and on the power play, Spurgeon is worth a look in fantasy.