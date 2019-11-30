Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Posts three points, six blocks
Spurgeon scored a goal and two assists with a plus-5 rating and six blocks in a 7-2 victory against the Wild on Friday.
The 30-year-old defenseman had a perfect blend of superior offense and defense Friday, reaching season highs in the points and plus/minus categories. He was also just one block shy of tying a season high. In the last four games, Spurgeon has one goal, five points, a plus-5 rating and 16 blocks. Overall, he has three goals, 15 points, a minus-5 rating and 47 blocks in 26 games this season.
