Spurgeon (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Wednesday's clash with Detroit, Kevin Falness of KFAN FM100.3 reports.

Spurgeon has already been out of action since Dec. 10 versus Seattle, a stretch of six games on the shelf due to his lower-body injury. Still, the veteran blueliner has been skating with the team and could be close to returning to the ice. In the meantime, Dakota Mermis should continue to see some minutes.