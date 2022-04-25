Cramarossa notched an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

Cramarossa made his season debut Sunday as the Wild deal with injuries to three of their usual wingers. He helped out on a Joel Eriksson Ek goal at 6:36 of the second period. Cramarossa will likely be limited to bottom-six minutes while he's with the big club.

More News