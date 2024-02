Foligno (lower body) is expected to miss at least the next two games, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Foligno, who didn't practice Sunday, is poised to sit out Monday's contest against Vegas and Wednesday's matchup versus Arizona. He has notched nine goals and 20 points in 47 games this season. Connor Dewar (lower body) may replace Foligno in the lineup Monday. Minnesota also summoned Adam Beckman from AHL Iowa on Sunday to serve as an extra forward during the team's two-game road trip.