Foligno scored a shorthanded goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.
Foligno recorded his second straight multi-point effort in Wednesday's big win. His shorthanded tally in the second period stood as the game-winning goal, and he also assisted on Zach Parise's marker. Foligno has eight points, 16 shots on goal, 40 hits and a plus-7 rating in 14 contests this season.
