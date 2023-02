Foligno (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Foligno won't be available for Sunday's contest versus Nashville. It is unclear at this time if he will be able to return Tuesday versus Los Angeles. Foligno, who last played Feb. 13 against Florida, has 15 points, 57 shots on goal, 157 hits and 53 PIM in 44 contests this campaign.