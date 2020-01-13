Wild's Marcus Foligno: Scores another, but Wild lose
Foligno scored his team's only goal in a 4-1 loss to Vancouver on Sunday.
Foligno has scored eight goals this season, including four in his last five games. With only 17 points to his name in 2019-20, Foligno needs to find other ways to impact games and has done so by dishing out 119 hits this season.
