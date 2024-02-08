Foligno scored a goal on two shots, added nine PIM, logged three hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Foligno was not initially expected to play Wednesday, but he was in the lineup and noticeable on the ice. He was responsible for all of the Wild's penalties in the game, but he atoned for that with the game-winning goal midway through the third period. The winger is up to 20 points, 49 shots on net, 132 hits, 52 PIM, 32 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 46 appearances this season.