Fogarty dished out one hit during a 4-1 victory over the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Fogarty, who was recalled from Iowa of the AHL Monday, dressed for his 30th NHL game Tuesday. The 29-year-old forward started on the fourth line with left winger Sam Steel and center Connor Dewar and compiled 11:27 of ice time. In six games with Iowa, Fogarty compiled one goal, two assists and a plus-4 rating. The 2011 third-round draft choice has one NHL goal, which came against the Sabres in 2020-21.