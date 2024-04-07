Bogosian (undisclosed) is in Sunday's lineup against Chicago, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Bogosian will return after missing Minnesota's last two games. The 33-year-old has three goals and 13 points through 55 games with the Wild this season.
