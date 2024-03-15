Bogosian scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Bogosian tallied at 14:44 of the first period, and that goal ended up being the game-winner, his first such tally since the 2021-22 campaign. The 33-year-old defenseman has three goals and 11 points through 52 outings between the Wild and the Lightning this season, with two of his markers coming over his last five games. He's added 98 hits, 62 blocked shots, 45 PIM and a plus-3 rating while filling a bottom-four role.