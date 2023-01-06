McIntyre was recalled from AHL Iowa on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

McIntyre was recalled after Filip Gustavsson was ill in the latter stages of Wednesday's 5-1 win over Tampa Bay. The plan is to keep Gustavsson at home Saturday when the Wild are in Buffalo, and hope that he is well enough to start Sunday at home versus St. Louis. That would allow McIntyre to back up Marc-Andre Fleury on Saturday. McIntyre has not played in an NHL game since the 2016-17 season, when he was 0-4-1 with a 3.96 GAA and an .858 save percentage for the Bruins.