McIntyre was placed on waivers Sunday for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Iowa.

McIntyre re-signed with the Wild on a two-way deal this offseason after going 16-12-5 with a .899 save percentage last year with AHL Iowa. He'll likely start the 2023-24 campaign in the AHL again if he clears waivers, where he'll serve as organizational depth in the crease.